0

Passenger Death Sees Jet Divert

The Lynden Pindling International Airport.

As of Tuesday, August 4, 2020

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN American Airlines plane from Puerto Rico landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Monday night to disembark an elderly man who died. According to government officials, the diversion took place after the 84-year-old man experienced a medical event and became unresponsive. He was given medical assistance but died.

The Tribune was told the man will be tested for COVID-19.

There were 123 people on board the American Airlines flight.

Police asked a local funeral home to pick up the man’s body. An official at that business told The Tribune personal protective equipment was used at all times.

The plane was headed for Florida.

Comments

Amused 2 hours, 40 minutes ago

I'm pretty sure old age or a existing condition play a role in his death and not covid, but anyways. May he RIP

0

ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 31 minutes ago

Possibly. Condolences to his family, but anyone crossing the border and dying on arrival should be tested. We can't afford any holes in protocols.

0

tell_it_like_it_is 3 minutes ago

Yes condolences indeed. So, this elderly man was a Bahamian then? More details are needed for this story.

0

Sign in to comment