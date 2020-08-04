Passenger Death Sees Jet Divert

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AN American Airlines plane from Puerto Rico landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on Monday night to disembark an elderly man who died. According to government officials, the diversion took place after the 84-year-old man experienced a medical event and became unresponsive. He was given medical assistance but died.
The Tribune was told the man will be tested for COVID-19.
There were 123 people on board the American Airlines flight.
Police asked a local funeral home to pick up the man’s body. An official at that business told The Tribune personal protective equipment was used at all times.
The plane was headed for Florida.
Comments
Amused 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
I'm pretty sure old age or a existing condition play a role in his death and not covid, but anyways. May he RIP
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Possibly. Condolences to his family, but anyone crossing the border and dying on arrival should be tested. We can't afford any holes in protocols.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 minutes ago
Yes condolences indeed. So, this elderly man was a Bahamian then? More details are needed for this story.
