Editorial: With The National Lockdown Underway, The Real Economic Risks Are Being Made Clear

THE Bahamas Federation of Retailers has warned that this could be “the nail in the coffin” that shuts the doors of a number of companies. With that would go jobs, with more than 22,000 working in the sector.

We hope that the government realises the magnitude of the economic peril many of these companies are facing. The words of Labour Director John Pinder suggest that may not be the case.

He says he doesn’t think unemployment will rise during the lockdown, saying “we don’t expect any extra layoffs just because of the lockdown”.

With all due respect to Mr Pinder, he might not realise how close to the brink some businesses are.

The problem is that Mr Pinder is looking at programmes in place such as the NIB unemployment scheme to give employers a break, but not considering that employers need to have some money still coming in to cover costs, or the doors just might not open again at all.

It has already been reported that around one in four Bahamians are receiving food assistance – and that number will only rise if businesses can’t keep workers on.

Egan Kemp, president of the company that owns the Shoe Depot warned that The Bahamas is “committing economic suicide” and said he was “trying to keep my people employed and myself employed. But if this continues I won’t be around and many others won’t”.

Andrew Wilson, of QBC and Fashion on Broadway, wished for “an alternative to a complete shutdown” that would allow curbside or delivery services. He was more confident, saying he had “absolutely no doubt we will ride it out” but wondering if perhaps a balance could have been found.

The Tribune is continuing to produce newspapers every day, but many companies are in the position of not being able to do anything to serve customers, even if they have no contact with the public.

Struggling to make ends meet is a real challenge for many businesses right now. Just as it is for many Bahamians. It’s not rocket science - operating businesses means income, income pays bills, income pays wages.

Blanket rulings that affect everyone regardless of the reality of their business operations might not be the best way forward – and shrugging off the concerns of businesses won’t help either.

Early in the crisis, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis called on businesses to “have a heart” and keep staff on. Well, businesses have done that. Time for the government to have a heart and really listen to the concerns and suggestions of the business community.

Some of those suggestions might not be appropriate – we do have to stop this virus, as another 30 cases in New Providence yesterday made clear – but some might.

More than that, once the lockdown is over, and hopefully the number of cases has been squashed to a trickle, what next?

It’s time to lay out a clear plan of how we live with the risk of the virus, and pre-plan our actions to respond to any spikes in cases. It’s also time for a more thorough dialogue with the public. The Prime Minister continues to be shy of questions, and his new Health Minister is no better. But the public deserves to know what comes next. What will be the procedure to catch cases at the ports of entry? What will be the quarantine procedure for people coming into the country?

And right now, what can the government do to keep businesses going – so that businesses can keep workers on?

We do not pretend that there are easy answers – but it is important to give the public those answers.