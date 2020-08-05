Final Nail In Retail Coffin: Retail Association Warns Lockdown May Be Last Straw For Many Traders

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

and YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian retailers yesterday warned that the latest COVID-19 lockdown will be "the nail in the coffin" for multiple companies and jobs in a sector that employs more than 22,000 persons.

The Bahamas Federation of Retailers, in a statement sent to Tribune Business, said it was “disappointed” that the Government did not consider allowing stores able to provide delivery or contactless services to remain open before imposing a blanket two-week shutdown on all employers deemed "non-essential".

"After the hotel sector, which is currently non-operational due to the restraints on tourism under COVID-19, the wholesale and retail sector is the largest private sector employer in our nation employing over 22,000 persons as of December 2019," the Federation blasted.

"The second lockdown will unfortunately fair far worse than the first as companies have already drained any reserves they may have had during the first wave of lockdowns. Tragically, this will be the nail in the coffin for many Bahamian retailers and the jobs that go with them.”

It added: “In this unprecedented COVID-19 era we are committed, as the Bahamas Federation of Retailers (BFR), to working with the Government to educate Bahamians on how to follow the safety protocols that will enable Bahamians to shop locally in a safe environment.

"We enforce social distancing protocols, sanitising, the wearing of masks and capacity constraints as outlined by the Competent Authority (Prime Minister's Office). Although curbside and delivery did not work for all of our members, many retailers have been working tirelessly and invested heavily to refine contactless delivery of goods through either curbside or delivery options as well as investments in online shopping.

“We are disappointed to see that yet again these options are not being permitted for Bahamian businesses," the Federation continued. "We have been collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce and will be reaching out to the Government directly to see how we can come up with a solution that serves both the business community and addresses the safety concerns now faced by the nation.

"The sad reality of the situation is that if this keeps up, with no business assistance or opportunity to keep doors open, retailers will go out of business along with the jobs that they provide. We need to find creative ways to support the businesses that are here today and secure those jobs for the future.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 does not seem to be going anywhere any time soon and we need to forge ahead with a more sustainable path. We encourage all Bahamians to make a point of shopping locally and, by doing so, supporting the recovery of The Bahamas.”

The Federation's sentiments and position were yesterday echoed by individual retailers. Egan Kemp, president of Eunison Company, the Shoe Depot parent, told Tribune Business he remained wedded to his belief that The Bahamas is "committing economic suicide" through these lockdowns and thus making its economic recovery process even longer and harder.

"There's not too many words to put to all this," he said of the current two-week national lockdown. "It's unbelievable, unbelievable. Unfortunately, unlike the politicians and government workers we will no longer receive an income.

"Our businesses have ground to a screeching halt yet again, and I still continue to say that we, along with many other countries, are committing economic suicide, which is difficult if not impossible to recover from..... To have to shut down our complete economic food chain is absolute economic suicide.

"I still hold to that, and unfortunately the Government, its workers and the citizens of this lovely Bahamaland will reap the consequences of our inability to be more brave and conscious about how we conduct ourselves in such circumstances rather than retreating each time the snake in the hole rears its head."

Mr Kemp warned that with the COVID-19 threat unlikely to be eliminated, either by a vaccine or therapeutic treatments, any time soon, the Bahamian people and economy must learn to live with the virus while simultaneously minimising the risk of infection and so-called 'community spread'.

"I take a risk every day flying, driving and living, and I believe the risks we take every day to conduct business is worth far more than fear mongering and the awful situation the Government has put us in by wiping us out," he told Tribune Business.

Questioning whether "science" was behind the Government's rationale for effectively shutting The Bahamas down for four days per week, Mr Kemp said he had closed his Shoe Depot outlets early on Tuesday to allow staff and their families sufficient time to prepare for the new lockdown.

Criticising the Government for giving too little warning of its intentions, he added: "I'm trying to keep my people employed and myself employed. But if this continues I won't be around and many others won't.

"What I don't understand is where the Government expects to gain tax revenues if there's no business left; if they wipe us all out. How are we supposed to all live? I don't get it. There's risks, and unfortunately we just have to move boldly forward with the risks of life.

"If they wipe us out they will have no tax revenue. Government workers will wake up one day and without a pay cheque, pension and benefits because the Government is flat broke and there are no more taxpayers because the Government pushed us all out of business for our own safety."

Andrew Wilson, the Quality Business Centre (QBC) and Fashion on Broadway principal, told Tribune Business that he, too, felt the Government should have opted for "an alternative to a complete shutdown" given the increased economic and employment damage the latest two-week lockdown threatens to inflict.

Confirming that he faces "two weeks without income", as none of his retail formats or outlets are able to offer curbside or delivery services, Mr Wilson said: "I have absolutely no doubt we will ride it out, whether this lasts for two weeks or a month. It is an interruption, no question about it.

"Again, I suspect the authorities have access to information that I don't have access to, but we would have hoped there ought to have been an alternative to a complete lockdown. Perhaps weekends only, or two to three days, rather than there not to be a choice between COVID-19 or a shutdown, which it seems to have become for large numbers of people.

"I think the Government needs to find that balance and they haven't found that yet. I think they're responding to the crisis they see in front of them, but I don't think their response was as measured."

Mr Wilson urged the Government to focus on protecting those especially vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly and those with pre-existing illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, plus activities such as parties and large social gatherings suspected of fuelling the virus' spread.

Still, expressing full optimism that all his businesses and staff will be back post-lockdown, the entrepreneur told Tribune Business: "I don't have a 'plan B' for survival. My staff will be furloughed for the two weeks, but I'm happy to say that immediately after the first lockdown I was able to bring them all back on full pay. I'm sure after this period ends I'll be able to bring all my staff back on full pay."