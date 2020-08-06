Man Dies After Shooting On Pine Yard Road

A man is dead after a shooting on Pine Yard Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the victim was in a Honda Edix and parked in front of a house shortly before 3pm.

A burgundy Nissan Cube then pulled alongside his vehicle and an armed man, who was a passenger, got out and shot him. The gunman then returned to his car and it sped off.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he later succumbed to his injuries.