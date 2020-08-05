Pinder Doubts Shutdown Will See Job Losses Increase

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT



ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

WHILE optimistic about the current national lockdown, Director of Labour John Pinder said he doubts unemployment will increase during this period due to the extended NIB unemployment programme that is giving employers a necessary break.

Mr Pinder spoke to The Tribune yesterday, day one of a two-week minimum national lockdown meant to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Unemployment will not necessarily increase because of the new lockdown,” Mr Pinder said. “I think for the most part, it all has to do with the economy opening up. Because we have that extended 13 weeks with NIB that gives the employer some time to try to get their business in order. And, so we don’t expect any extra layoffs just because of the lockdown that is happening now.

“We recognise that once you are in an extended layoff period, NIB is still giving you some level of assistance and that is the view of the employer not terminating you, but keeping you in an additional layoff position so that when the economy opens again, you have your job.”

Mr Pinder said that was the whole purpose of extending the “grace period” with NIB. He also said he has not heard about impending layoffs due to the new lockdown.

In June, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said the country’s unemployment rate could be as high as 40 percent, but stressed officials won’t know the exact figure until the Department of Statistics does its jobs survey.

Earlier this year, concerns were also raised that NIB might not pay clients whose employers deducted contributions from their salaries and did not make payments to the agency.

Mr Pinder sought to assuage those fears.

“NIB is saying once the person has proof of employment and the contribution being deducted, NIB is still going to process those persons for unemployment assistance and unemployment benefit,” he said. “So they are not holding that against the employee. NIB will certainly go after the employer in cases like that. They have a policy and protocols in place that if an employer does not come in to make the necessary arrangement for the payment, then they have the right to prosecute.

“It also depends on the position the employer is in. Because of COVID, they might have some level of leniency but if these persons have not been making the contribution payments prior to that then that is a different situation. NIB will make their judgement call on how far back the employer is on the payments.”

Mr Pinder also said he had not seen any labour dispute filed on behalf of former employees of a popular restaurant which closed its doors and laid off staff earlier in the pandemic.

Last week, an article was posted on social media claiming the workers have not been paid severance pay by a company hired by the restaurant to handle the matter.

Mr Pinder said, when asked about the claims, “If an employee is having difficulty in being properly compensated for years of service they have the right to file a dispute with the Department of Labour and we certainly will do what is necessary to ensure that they get some level of conciliation. Failing that, they can always ask for the matter to be turned over to the Industrial Tribunal.

“I do not recall seeing anything coming from that institution as yet. There were some persons from there (the restaurant in question) who called and were inquiring as to what they were entitled to as severance. They were advised by us what they were entitled to as it relates to the severance pay. I do not recall anything being filed by them as yet.”