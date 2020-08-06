U.S. State Department Advises Against Travel To The Bahamas

THE US State Department is advising its citizens not to travel to The Bahamas due to “health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions”.

The Bahamas is now under a Level 4: Do Not Travel alert.

US Embassy Public Affairs Officer Daniel Durazo said in a statement sent to The Tribune on Thursday: “On August 6, 2020, the Department of State lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory. The Global Advisory, initially put in place on March 19, 2020, advised US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.



“With conditions improving in some countries while potentially deteriorating in others, the department has returned to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information they need to make informed travel decisions. We continue to recommend US citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

“Under this return to country-specific levels of travel advice, the travel advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4 (do not travel), due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions; US citizens are advised to exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime (the same as before the pandemic).”

The full updated travel advisory can be viewed at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/the-bahamas-travel-advisory.html