Family’S Grief As Man Is Shot Dead

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A FAMILY has been left grieving after their loved one was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified by his sister as 46-year-old Rhodrigo Gray, who mostly lived in Nassau but was from Exuma.

Police did not release information about the murder until Thursday morning, hours after the man was shot.

In a release, police said shortly before 3pm, a male driver of a Honda Edix was parked in front of a residence on Pine Yard Road and was awaiting the return of his passenger when a burgundy Nissan Cube pulled alongside his vehicle.

“A male passenger exited the Cube, he produced a handgun and discharged it in the direction of the driver injuring him,” the release stated.

“The gunman returned to the vehicle and the driver sped off. The victim was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

A police investigation is ongoing.

His sister, who asked not to be named, said she learned her brother was shot Wednesday afternoon, but did not know why the 46-year-old was at Pine Yard Road.

“No, I don’t even know (why he was there) that’s what we trying to find out right now. We still trying to find out the story as to why he was there because we don’t even know,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“My sister called. We wasn’t quite sure. We wasn’t 100 percent sure of the information as yet but that’s when my sister called me and she tell me to see if I could find out if it was true.”

His sister said the news is a “blow” for the family.

“That’s a hard pill to swallow right now. It’s really hard on them, especially my mom because that’s her only son,” she said.

“Everybody could say he was a fun caring loving person. Alway cracking jokes.”

Mr Gray leaves behind four children.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.