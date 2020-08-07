Man Accused Of Indecently Assaulting Two Minors

A 31-year-old man who was accused of indecently assaulting two minors has been granted bail ahead of his trial.

A 28-year-old woman, who was accused of failing to report the allegations of abuse to police, was also released on bail prior to the proceedings.

The prosecution alleged Dereck Colebrooke indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl sometime during the month of June and an 11-year-old girl on July 30. He was further accused of assaulting the 13-year-old sometime between July 29 and 30.

During his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes on Friday, Colebrooke denied the allegations and the case was adjourned to November 25 for trial.

Yesterday, he was arraigned with Jaydon Pierre, who was charged with failing to report the abuse of the 11-year-old on July 30. She also denied the charge and had her matter stood down for trial on the same date.

In the interim, Colebrooke was released on $5,000 bail while Pierre was granted $1,500 bail. Colebrooke was also banned from having direct contact with any of the parties involved in the case before there was a judgment. He was further restricted from residing in the physical residence of any of the complainants.