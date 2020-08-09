48 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there are 48 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-three of the new cases are in New Providence, seven are in Grand Bahama, five are in Bimini, two are in the Berry Islands and one is in Eleuthera.

This brings the total number of cases to 878 with 763 of those active. There are 29 cases in hospital.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.