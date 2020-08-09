Pm Announces 20 New Cases, Relaxation Of Lockdown Measures For Some Islands

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Sunday announced the relaxation of lockdown measures on some islands.

In his national national address, Dr Minnis said from 5am on Monday on the islands of Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island. Rum Cay and Ragged Island, normal commercial and social activity, including church services and the opening of beaches and parks may resume.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown and curfew have been lifted for these islands because health officials have not recorded any suspected COVID-19 activity at there for at least two weeks.

Though there are no confirmed cases on San Salvador, a travel-related swab is pending test results.

Travel between the islands where the lockdown has been lifted will be permitted without the COVID-19 testing and 14-day quarantine requirements that are outlined in the Emergency Powers Order.

Dr Minnis also announced that there are 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 898.

Also from Dr Minnis’ address:

• As Princess Margaret Hospital approaches capacity, the Public Hospitals Authority has sought alternate accommodations for the relocation of 33 boarders. An assessment team is examining sites to determine their suitability as a care centre for the boarders. Given the increase of COVID-19 cases requiring intervention, the PHA has also engaged SuperClubs Breezes.

• Clinical management of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases will be treated at the following locations on New Providence:

a. South Beach Centre – Mild to moderate presentation

b. Princess Margaret Hospital – Moderate to severe presentation

c. Doctors Hospital Health System (West) – Moderate to severe presentation

• The Prime Minister on personal protective equipment (PPE): “The government has made the necessary investment in PPEs to ensure that all public healthcare workers, be they frontline staff or support staff, are properly protected while performing their duties. This also ensures that those seeking treatment within our institutions are afforded the best care in the most sterile environment possible.

“The inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) is monitored daily. Key personnel within the Supplies Management Agency identify the quantities of each specific stock on hand; the amount distributed to each public healthcare site; as well as the quantity of new supplies received at our warehouses.

“I am advised that any temporary shortages within wards or units when they occur, are short-lived as the Supplies Management Agency uses a top-up system that facilitates restocking as soon as inventory reaches a pre-determined level.”

• The government has established a Contact Tracing Command Centre at the Melia Hotel to address urgent matters related to contact tracing in The Bahamas.

• Grand Bahama, like Abaco, will have shopping days return to Monday through Friday for the general public. On Saturday, the hours will also be extended for essential workers.

• Other islands will have an extension of food store hours to 7pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 6pm on Saturday for essential workers. Food stores can restock on Tuesday, Thursday and now Sunday, to ensure that shelves are fully stocked for the designated shopping days.