Scotiabank Set To Expand New Deposit Abm Roll-Out

Scotiabank (Bahamas) has confirmed it plans to expand the roll-out of its “smart” or Intelligent Deposit Machine (IDM) network to improve convenience and efficiency for its customers.

Roger Archer, Scotiabank (Bahamas) managing director, said six IDMs have already been installed across The Bahamas, with work now ongoing to increase that number to eight by the end of 2020.

The IDM devices are currently available at Scotiabank branch locations in Freeport, East Bay Street and Paradise Island. However, Mr Archer disclosed that it will be adding two new drive-through locations within the coming months.

Scotiabank’s investment in its enhanced deposit-taking machines now allows customers to make deposits 24 hours per day. They offer a variety of features including immediate credit on cash deposits, cash denomination options and credit card payments, thereby reducing the number of customers needing to visit a branch.

“As the needs of our customers evolve, we are also seeking to advance the way we serve them while empowering them with the available technology. Our main objective is to make every day banking easier for our customers by using technology to give greater options and convenience,” Mr Archer said.

“Our new machines have been critical in helping us to manage risk brought by COVID by minimising in-branch traffic, especially as we aim to comply with the physical distancing requirements set out by the government.

“Our staff have been trained and are always available to help to educate persons who are unable, or may find it difficult, to use the ABMs including the elderly.”