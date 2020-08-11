44 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Tuesday

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 44 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-six of the new cases are in New Providence, 10 are in Grand Bahama, two are in Abaco, one is in Inagua and the details of the other five are pending.

This brings the total number of cases to 989 – with 856 of those active. Thirty cases are in hospital.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.