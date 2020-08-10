Plp Targets ‘Failings’ In Efforts To Help Grand Bahama

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Progressive Liberal Party knocked Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ national address yesterday, saying it failed to properly address the needs of Grand Bahama residents.

The statement, by Senator Michael Darville and Dr Melissa Evans, the leaders of the PLP’s COVID-19 task-force, called for a more clearly articulated plan for that island.

“People are suffering,” the statement said. “They need to know what the government is doing to keep them safe, what facilities and protocols are in place, and what resources are being provided to look after them.”

“Grand Bahama is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Dorian. It is now a major hotspot for COVID-19 infections. And yet the best the prime minister could offer is to concede that conditions on the island are ‘grave’?”

“It was shocking to hear that, after more than five months into this COVID pandemic, the government is only just now commencing the construction of a new unit at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Why? The prime minister must urgently provide answers to how the government is going to get on top of this pandemic.

“Given that Grand Bahama has a significantly higher concentration of COVID-19 positive cases than in New Providence, how many people are being tested every day? Is the government only testing people who appear to be sick, or is the government following international protocols? What resources and protocols are in place to effectively trace the contacts of all those who have been infected? What resources are in place to isolate and quarantine those who may be infected?”

Dr Darville and Dr Evans asked when the Cancer Society building in Grand Bahama will be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Free National Movement, meanwhile, praised Dr Minnis’ national address.

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer said in a statement: “As the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, and as many rebuild their lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, we are thankful that our nation was spared further destruction by Hurricane Isaias.

“Our Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis continues to demonstrate sound leadership while some choose to sow seeds of division. I find it utterly distasteful that members of the opposition are unable to lay down their political swords during a time when so many Bahamians face difficulties.

“We are certain this country is better off under the careful and considerate leadership of our Prime Minister rather than the erratic and misguided leadership of PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis. Bahamians dread the thought of a Davis Administration in office at a time like this. The twin crises of Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic were not of the Prime Minister’s making as the opposition would have you believe. As a people we must not be fooled by their silly political rhetoric.”