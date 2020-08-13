53 Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Thursday

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are 53 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,089, with 934 of those active. Thirty-one people are in hospital.

Fifty-one of the new cases are in New Providence and two are in Grand Bahama.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.