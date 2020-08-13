Public Losing Confidence In Minnis, Claims Davis

By Rashad Rolle
TRIBUNE SENIOR REPORTER
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said unfair application of emergency orders have caused the public to lose confidence in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
“The orders appeared to us to be driven by political convenience and pressure rather than science,” he said in a statement yesterday.
“These decisions have also hurt the domestic economy, especially in services, transportation and retail merchandizing. We repeatedly asked how was it that selected restaurants were approved to provide curbside services when others were denied this economic opportunity.
“The government’s abandonment of the health asset expansion plan in support of National Health Insurance is a singular and significant reason for the health care capacity crisis we are now experiencing.
“We are faced with unemployment at or around fifty percent. Our national economy has all but stalled and is rapidly contracting. The Bahamas is ranked at or near the bottom globally among countries in the category of rate of COVID-19 recovery.
“The government’s reopening policy was full of holes and mistakes and even as cases in the US and especially Florida began to skyrocket, the Competent Authority failed to adjust the country’s COVID policies to reduce risks to Bahamians.
“Specifically, the government’s ill-advised 72 hours international travel policy with no COVID-19 test requirement led to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases; this was confirmed by PAHO health experts. The surge also exposed the woeful shortcomings of our country’s health infrastructure.”
Mr Davis said lockdowns should be a last resort. He said the current lockdown is killing small businesses while causing pain and suffering.
“On the economic front, the government should be supporting the local economy by keeping sufficient cash flow moving through the economy,” he said.
He also reiterated his call for Dr Minnis to take more questions from the press rather than hide “behind national addresses.”
“In failing to answer the important questions on the minds of our people, he is undermining trust in his leadership, his office and the government. The consequences may be dire. The government must reverse course and use this time to upgrade hospitals and clinics, add testing capacity, and hire and train more contact tracers. They should regularly test all frontline workers, including health care workers, the police, defence and immigration officers,” said Mr Davis.
“We say again that the government should protect the frontline workers and their families by introducing legislation to provide compensation to frontline workers who are infected while at work. The government should take extra steps to prevent outbreaks where people are most vulnerable, as in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and where families are living in crowded quarters.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Strange dynamic we have this time. Yes most Bahamians have lost all confidence in Minnis but on the other hand they also have zero confidence in Brave. I wonder why both parties are ignoring this. Now is the time for them both to show the country they can do what's best for the Bahamas, give us actual, intelligent leadership. But no. Both parties are ignoring the needs of the country....
moncurcool 5 hours, 45 minutes ago
Agree. Losing it in Minnis and negative infinity in Davis.
tribanon 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Minnis and the political apparatus/management of the FNM party are one and the same. Even more so than Davis and the political apparatus/management of the PLP party. Most Bahamians do not appreciate the significance of this.
trueBahamian 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Politics! Politics! A lot of countries are losing right now to Covid-19. I would agree the PM made some mistakes here. I'm not sure if Mr. Davis was in the role of PM we would be seeing anything different. Mr. David should explain to the people what new ideas he has to diversify our economic. The PM and Mr. Davis lack both vision and the management skills to effectively run our country. Would we all agree the last great idea in this country was "Independence"? Interestingly enough even that idea is an issue as it appears to be contradictory to the fact that we are dependent. Can someone, anyone with a vision please step forth and run this little country. We have 40+ representatives and not one solid idea among them. It would be good if our leaders took a queue from their global counterparts. Resign when you've become a problem for the nation. The PLP and FNM have brought us not but "mismanagement and grief" (borrowing a phrase from a well known poem).
The_Oracle 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
In all of this Brave and Feckless Freddie have offered no serious constructive suggestions, have flip flopped as much as Minnis, have made nothing but political pot shots. The above garbage is not worth the print.
ceemoss 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
We have got to work together to combat this virus. It won't happen otherwise.
History has shown me that had it been someone else I cannot say that we would be in a better state at this time. Politicians seem to have a greater focus on getting elected or re-elected than anything else, in my view....
But we cannot continue to lockdown and expect to survive. We have not heard anything concrete from this ERC, well I haven't, on how we sre going to come out of this!!
Godson 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
The public has lost confidence in PM Minnis, without a doubt, but that don't mean they have transferred their confidence on to you Brave.
This is the PLP's opinion of us: jackasses.
Economist 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
We have a country with one leader who is performing poorly and another who, if in power, would be even worse.
We are truely caught between "the devil and the deep blue sea."
