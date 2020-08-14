A Comic's View: Who's In Charge Now That Doc's In Quarantine?

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

The past week saw more political twists and turns, three of the nation’s top executives in self- imposed exile, a lingering eyesore on Bay Street and a columnist releasing her inner ‘Karen’.

Where shall I begin ?

THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY QUARANTINED

In one fell swoop, the nation saw three of the current administration’s executives in precautionary, self-imposed quarantine.

The Prime Minister, Dr Hubert Minnis, the Deputy Prime Minister, Peter Turnquest, and the Minister of Education, South Beach MP, Jeffery Lloyd are all in quarantine.

Again, please be reminded they are all considered precautionary quarantines.

I’ve heard some rumours making the rounds, that the DPM, is serving as a ‘quarantine coach’ to pass the time, seeing how this is his second stint.

Now the glaring question is, who’s actually in charge and running the country?

I highly doubt it’s the Minister of Tourism, Freetown MP, Dionisio D’Aguilar, he’s been conspicuously absent, ever since his 14-day lockdown “prediction” went horribly wrong!

My guess is the current Minister of Health, Bamboo Town MP, Renward Wells.

I have no beef with Mr Wells, but I do, however, have to ask, how is the nation supposed to remain informed and kept abreast of all that’s going on, directly and indirectly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent affects on society?

If it is Mr Wells, who has seemed allergic to microphones during recent MOH COVID-19 pressers, don’t expect any update anytime soon. From his infamous LOI days, it’s become pretty obvious he remains the king of “locked lips” to this very day.

Hopefully the Competent Authority, has a competent tech team so we can hear from him on Zoom live from quarantine. It might even garner him some well needed sympathy, considering after his latest lockdown, the talk on the street has gone from ‘Roc with Doc’ to ‘Throw Roc at Doc’!

DEEP CLEANINGS (THE NEW VACATION)

On the heels of several local police stations and the Police Records Department having to be deep cleaned, it appears officers have either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with persons potentially infected.

We now see the following government agencies and their offices falling to the same fate - BPL, NIB, PHA, The Cabinet Offices, The Ministry of Public Works and The Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Many are closed for extended periods so deep cleaning can be carried out to their premises.

First off, who’s got the contract to provide the suddenly very necessary “deep cleanings”?

Secondly, is this a glaring reminder of how poorly we all have handled this wretched pandemic?

Entire ranks of frontline workers and numerous government agencies have had their staff either come into contact with persons potentially suffering from COVID-19 or have been infected themselves.

We as a nation can’t be that “lousy”. But we are stressed. If “deep cleaning” means an automatic 14 day paid vacation for super stressed ‘essential workers’ then what we are seeing is probably inevitable.

Most have probably been exposed, sadly. But some of my people may be “jumping slick”, like the old folks say, making sure one way or another their office has to undergo a “deep cleaning”.

I’m just saying!

THE POINTLESS

On another note, not for my sake, or your sake, but for God’s sake, can someone finish the fiasco of a sidewalk project in front of the Pointe?

I watch daily as workers from all over the globe, continue to struggle to finish what should be a minor project.

It’s taking them about the same time to finish this project as it did to build the entire Pointe, and no, don’t blame it on “Bahamian time’ either. You need to have a full crew of Bahamians working on the project for that to be an option.

Please just get it done. Properly too. No digging it back up right after it’s finished either, which is known to be par for the course around here.

CATHERINE ‘KAREN’ KELLY

Not to be outdone by “Karens” world wide, our very own Bahamian columnist Catherine Kelly let her inner “Karen” loose on The Bahamas in her latest column, rife with racist suggestions and privilege.

For those of you not up to date on pop culture , the definition of “Karen” is a female who insists on “getting her way”, even when in the wrong. The male version is apparently called “Ken”.

In her column she stated: “We must ban all Bahamians from all foreign travel for the next six months. However rich, white visitors who still want to come here, and can prove they don’t have the virus should be allowed to bring themselves and their money into our country. Yes, it’s racist and discriminatory and whatever else you care to call it. And you can tell me all about it when the crisis had passed.”

Actually, I think I’ll talk about it now.

I must admit, I’m in awe of the fact she had the gumption to say it. However, her actual commentary rivalled a “Trump” speech, losing any validity to her points in the process. Whatever her intention, the overwhelming takeaway was discriminatory speech and ideas which are still alive and kicking in The Bahamas. I suggest Catherine change her pen name to “Karen Kelly”, at least that way the reader will know exactly what they are going to get if they start reading her rants and ravings.