Lockdown And Curfew Lifted For Spanish Wells

The Office of the Prime Minister has announced that, based on the advice of health officials, Spanish Wells may resume normal commercial and social activity, effective immediately.

The lockdown and curfew have been lifted for Spanish Wells because health officials have not recorded any recent suspected COVID-19 activity on the island for at least two weeks.

Residents of Spanish Wells must continue to practice COVID-19 prevention health guidelines in accordance with the Emergency Powers Lockdown Order.

Consideration for the resumption of normal commercial and social activity will continue to be given to other Family Islands that have not recorded suspected COVID-19 activity for at least two weeks on a case by case basis.