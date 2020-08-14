Man Charged With Grievous Harm

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year old Haitian man, who claimed he attacked another man because he believed he was sexually assaulted by him, was remanded to prison on Friday.

The defendant, appearing before Magistrate Andrew Forbes, was charged with grievous harm after he was accused of striking a man near his right eye on August 7 in Harbour Island.

According to Prosecutor Kenny Thompson, around 11:20 pm on the day in question, a complainant reported to police that a Haitian man known to him had visited his residence in Harbour Island to apologize for “moving” his cell phone.

The complainant told the police that after receiving the phone, he noticed his sim card was missing.

This then led to an argument between the two, resulting in the defendant “striking” him near the right eye.

Prosecutor Thompson said officers in Harbour Island then arrested the defendant on August 11 and interviewed him a day later.

However, during the interview, officers said they were told by the defendant that he was allegedly raped by the complainant.

When given the chance to speak, the defendant, using the aid of an interpreter, told the court on Friday that the complainant got him drunk by “putting something into his drink.”

He also claimed that when he woke up at the complainant’s residence the next morning, he had no clothes on.

“I got upset and struck him to the face. I am not gay. I struck him with a hammer,” he said through his interpreter.

The defendant also said he did not remember hitting the complainant near his right eye, but on his neck.

“I could’ve hit him and didn’t remember, but I remember hitting him in the back of his neck,” his interpreter added.

When asked about his coming to the country, the defendant said he arrived in the Bahamas on September 3, 2018.

After hearing all the facts, Magistrate Forbes noted that due to the strong assertions made, the matter would have to be placed on trial as the defendant has the right to defend himself.

“If that is his argument, then he is making a case for justifiable force or harm,” the magistrate said. “So if that’s the case, he has reason of defence.”

Asked, if he maintained the view that he was still assaulted by the complainant, he said through his interpreter: “I believe so because when I got up, I had no clothes on.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was adjourned for trial on October 8 at 10 am before Magistrate Evans.

Due to his non-legal status in the country, bail was denied, and he was remanded to prison in the interim.