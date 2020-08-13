‘Officers Were Collecting Meals For Inmates’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle said yesterday that a restaurant that has been opened in the Golden Gates Shopping Plaza during lockdown is one of several servicing people in police custody, but it should not be selling food to members of the general public.

On Wednesday, The Tribune observed officers and regular customers patronising Getaway Restaurant and Lounge, which had been serving breakfast as well as lunch.

Asked about it on Thursday, Commissioner Rolle explained why officers were there and had been seen with bags of food.

He said the restaurant is opened and servicing people in police custody providing about 1,000 meals every day. Each person receives three meals a day.

“Restaurants are to remain closed,” he said. “The restaurants that are allowed open, and they are not to serve the members of the public, are those that we have requested to cook food for prisoners that are in custody.

“You would have seen some of that in the media, recently, well that was for the prisoners. That is what the officers were doing there. Collecting meals for the prisoners.”

The menu included fried pork chops, fried chicken, fish fingers either to be served with French fries or salad. Several dinners were also available. Liquor and other alcoholic beverages were also seen displayed on the restaurant’s wall.

Patrons on Wednesday included men and women of different age groups. Some of them happily left the bar with several plates of food wrapped in clear plastic bags, while others had nothing to disguise their purchase from shoppers on the busy street.

Earlier this month, Dr Minnis announced a strict “two-week minimum” lockdown in the country, closing all non-essential businesses and restaurants in an effort to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19.

No mention was made of restaurants that serve people in police custody.

Apart from new Emergency Powers Orders making it illegal to open restaurants, the Prime Minister specifically said in his August 3, 2020 national address that “there will be no curbside takeaway dining or retail” other than what was mentioned for hardware stores.

Under the orders, people are allowed to access grocery stores and water depots during the lockdown only three days a week.

The businesses are open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7am to 5pm for the general public and Saturdays from 7am to 1pm for essential workers only.