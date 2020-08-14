Teens Charged With Armed Robbery

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenagers were remanded to prison on Friday after being arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on two counts of armed robbery.

Okino Whymms, 19, and Elltin Jean,19, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of armed robbery.

It is alleged that the two, armed with a handgun, stole $250 from Rob Judah Thurston on August 10 and also stole a PlayStation 4 valued at $240 from Anton Bullard the same day.

During Friday’s hearing, the teens were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to October 7 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and both defendants were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Also appearing before Magistrate Forbes on Friday for similar offences was Jean Vanderpool, 51.

Vanderpool was charged with one count of burglary and another count of stealing. It is alleged that Vanderpool broke into the house of Glenn Woodside around 3.40am on August 11.

Officers also allege that he stole two cans of corned beef, two boxes of large macaroni and cheese, one can of tuna and one can of cream from Woodside valued at $12.

When given the chance to speak, Vanderpool denied to committing the crimes.

However, he was not required to plead to the charges and the case was adjourned to October 7 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was also remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.