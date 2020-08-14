Two In Court On Fraud Related Charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in a Magistrate's Court Friday on fraud related charges.

Travis Evans, 31, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for fraud by false pretenses after he was accused of obtaining grocery items valued at $704.41 from Extra Value Food Store on University Drive between July 19th to July 22nd “by means of false pretenses.”

Evans was further charged with attempted fraud after officers alleged he attempted to buy grocery items valued at $987.53 from Budget Meat Food Store in Yamacraw on August 12 by means of false pretenses.

The prosecution said Evans, when arrested by police, admitted that the credit cards he used at both store locations were fraudulent.

Evans pleaded guilty to both charges and was placed on probation for one year. If convicted of any criminal offence within the year, Magistrate Mckinney told Evans he would have to pay a $1,500 fine or face six months in prison.

Evans was also ordered to compensate both Extra Value and Budget Meat Food Store.

Shourn Alphonse, 20, also appeared for Magistrate McKinney on Friday, charged with possession of forged documents and uttering the same after he was found with a false NIB smart card #12012009 on August 12.

Alphonse pleaded guilty to the charges.

Ian Cargill, his attorney, pleaded with the court for leniency. He said Alphonse was remorseful for his actions and cooperated with police by admitting to the offences.

Cargill also noted that Alphonse had no previous convictions and was employed at Checker’s Café.

In response, Magistrate McKinney reminded Evans about the consequences of his actions and warned him not to get involved in any additional activities.

Evans was subsequently placed on 12 months’ probation.