Two Injured After Attempted Armed Robbery

AN ATTEMPTED armed robbery at a business establishment has left an employee and suspect injured and receiving care in hospital.

ASP Audley Peters explained that shortly after 2pm on Friday, two men entered the establishment on the access road south of Carmichael Road and asked to purchase an item.

“When the attendant proceeded to retrieve the item for the gentleman and on his return he produced a handgun and demanded cash from the establishment. The gentlemen gave the cash and at this time the suspect started to leave the establishment,” he said.

“Unaware, an employee of the establishment was walking in and saw what was going on. This employee grabbed the suspect from behind. A struggle ensued and as a result of the struggle, a firearm was discharged and the suspect was injured. Apparently, the attendant at the business establishment was also injured in this ordeal. EMS was called in and both persons were taken to the hospital via EMS.”

As for the second man who entered the business, ASP Peters told The Tribune during a separate telephone interview that he is at large and an active search is underway to arrest him.

The officer added that members of the public are asked to be vigilant and to be careful.

“We certainly ask members of the public to continue to be vigilant during these times to take the precautionary measures in respect to safeguarding themselves and their business establishment and we’re also asking other members of the public as they do business in and around the Bahamas to be careful for incidents of the like that may cause persons to believe that they can become victims themselves,” ASP Peters told The Tribune.