University Employees Test Positive

TWO University of the Bahamas employees have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving officials to now determine the level of exposure to the virus of essential employees.

According to a university relations statement obtained by The Tribune yesterday, although the employees were working from an isolated area, officials are ensuring disinfection commences throughout the campus.

While the statement did not reveal the departments to which the employees were attached, The Tribune was sent a snapshot of an email by a university official confirming that they are campus police.

One individual was said to have last been to work on July 30, while the other reported to work on August 4.

“The University community is advised that all campuses remain closed,” the statement, dated August 13, said.

“Operations and teaching continue to be conducted remotely. Our campuses are being prepared and the necessary protective and sanitisation measures implemented for the eventual resumption of on-site operations.

“Sanitisers are being installed throughout the university’s campuses. Plexiglass screens are being installed in all heavily trafficked areas.

“Additionally, offices and buildings are being inspected for mould and cleaned constantly. Nonetheless, the University has been advised that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. These persons were operating from an isolated area.

“The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to any essential employee. Out of an abundance of caution, an external company has been contracted to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection throughout the campus.”

In another piece of correspondence to employees officials urged department heads to “check to see if any of your staff may have had any close contact with any of the named individuals so that they can get tested and/or go into quarantine.”