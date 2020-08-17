Education Minister Confirms He Has Tested Negative Twice

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

EDUCATION Minister Jeffrey Lloyd has confirmed he’s tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

His second negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result came Saturday, the minister told The Tribune yesterday.

He also said his self-imposed quarantine, which followed his first negative COVID test, ended last Friday.

This after photos of the minister and his wife at a local grocery store made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

When contacted yesterday, the minister said: “My quarantine was ended, Friday. I will issue a statement. My quarantine is over.”

Social media showed pictures of Minister Lloyd at a food store with his Cabinet licensed vehicle (CM 7) there as well. When asked if it was him and his vehicle, Minister offered no response to that, but promised he would issue a statement on the same.

However, up to press time no statement had been received.

On August 10 the Cabinet Office issued a statement saying Minister Lloyd had tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after he was exposed to a person who tested positive. According to that statement, the minister received a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result on August 8.

That statement read: “Following the Ministry of Health’s protocols, Minister Lloyd was tested after learning he was exposed to a positive case. Out of an abundance of caution and on advice, Minister Lloyd has voluntarily entered self-quarantine. He continues to perform his functions as Minister of Education, working remotely from home.

“All necessary COVID-19 exposure procedures with respect to the Ministry of Education headquarters building are being observed.”

If Minister Lloyd went into quarantine after his negative result test on August 8, to date, he would have only served nine days in quarantine.

At that time all staff at the Ministry of Education were advised to remain at home after a staff member at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture was exposed to a positive case of COVID-19. Both Ministries share the same building. It was confirmed that MOE’s curriculum section had been closed after a staff member there was exposed to COVID-19 and placed under quarantine.