Killed By Bullets Fired Through Window

A FAMILY has been left distraught after their loved one was fatally shot while standing inside his Elizabeth Estates home on Saturday night.

While police did not confirm the victim’s identity, close relatives said he is Valentino Smith, 36.

He died in hospital after he was was struck by several bullets, which ripped through his home.

Police said the shooting incident occurred shortly after 10pm.

“A man was at his residence standing in his utility room when an unknown person fired several shots through a northern window hitting him about the body, injuring him,” officials said in a statement.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was later transported to the hospital. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Smith was described by his grandmother Marina Forbes as a “kind hearted” person.

“He was a very quiet person. He would do things for anybody. As a matter of fact, they would call him mechanic,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“I thought mechanics does get a lot of money and thing but he was always asking for a dollar or so. I would say ‘you working for charity aye’ because I don’t ever see anything, but he always would work. Anytime someone wants to do to the car, he would willingly do it. He was very kindhearted.

“He was (also) a very mannerly person so that’s why, at 36, he could still live here with me.”

Ms Forbes said she spoke to her grandson just before he was shot. He was “dishing up some food” at the time, she said. Moments later, Ms Forbes said she heard gunshots in the area.

“I heard it because I went in my room and next thing I heard is the gunshots and then he ran from there to me and told me he got shot,” she said.

“I say ‘shot? Why?’ and he said ‘I don’t know why’ and he fell out right there and came back to close the door. He ran from me to close the door. It seems as if he forgotten something and he said ‘oh’.”

“When the ambulance came, he still had life. My son was there fanning him and saying that to stay with him. I saw the blood and I saw his face but I don’t know what else has happened.”

Ms Forbes said the ordeal has left the entire family in shock.

“The whole family is shocked. I noticed that recently about two or three weeks ago, he got very close. He would come in the room and sit down and talk and make little jokes with me.”

Smith’s killing has pushed the country’s murder count for the year to 39, according to The Tribune’s records. No one has been taken into custody, according to police.

Investigations into this latest homicide are still ongoing. In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

The killing comes more than a week after a man was shot while parked outside a residence on Pine Yard Road.

Rhodrigo Gray, 46, was awaiting the return of his passenger when a burgundy Nissan Cube pulled alongside his vehicle.

A male passenger exited the Cube and produced a handgun, discharging it in the direction of the driver injuring him.

The gunman returned to the vehicle and the driver sped off. The victim was transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services where he later succumbed to his injuries.”