Lyford Cay Foundations Announces $1.5m Grant For Food Aid

LYFORD Cay Foundations has announced a commitment of $1.5 million in grant funding for food aid to the Bahamian community.

This aid will be disbursed in equal tranches starting this month until the end of the year, a press release said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Lyford Cay Foundations has disbursed $275,000 through local feeding organisations. The additional $1.5m grant will bring its total commitment to food aid this year to $1,775,000.

Chairman Basil Goulandris said, “The board of directors and donors of Lyford Cay Foundations remain extremely concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on The Bahamas. We are deeply committed to supporting Bahamians and their families during this crisis.”

The pandemic hit as the country was still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama last September.



The country’s tourism dependent economy has also been hard hit by the pandemic.

Chairman of The Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation Tim Unwin said, “Our board and donors are very concerned, and will continue to raise funds from the Canadian community for this urgent need. We remain ever hopeful for a bright future for The Bahamas.”

Lyford Cay Foundations recognises that the current needs are immense and is committed to doing its part to help those who are most in need, the press release said.

“The caring donors of this organisation through their donations are working with community partners in order to achieve much needed relief for The Bahamas during these perilous and uncertain times,” it added.

Interested people are asked to visit www.lyfordcayfoundation.org, to make a contribution to Lyford Cay Foundation Inc or The Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation.