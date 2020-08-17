Nearly 200 New Cases Reported In 48 Hours

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the nationwide total to 1,315.

There has also been one additional death, for a total of 18 virus-related fatalities.

On Saturday, health officials said there were 135 new cases and yesterday recorded a total of 63.

As it stands 717 cases have been reported in New Providence, 461 on Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, Abaco 44, Berry Islands 14, Cat Island eight, five in Exuma, two at Inagua, one in Eleuthera, one in Andros and 17 pending.

On Friday Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan admitted that even though the country is on its second national lockdown in response to rising COVID-19 numbers the disease continues to spread.

Additionally, Dr McMillan said eight deaths - four in Nassau and four on Grand Bahama - were being investigated by health officials. However, she said details were not readily available on the deaths.

The Ministry of Health painted a vivid picture of the state of the COVID-19 crisis during its weekly press conference Friday.

Health Minister Renward Wells said the situation is also affecting the country’s pool of healthcare workers, which is not infinite nor vast.

He said many of them were exposed to the virus and are in quarantine, meanwhile those remaining are at a very high risk for burn out and teams are working short of members.

Of lockdowns, Dr McMillan admitted that officials may not have been seeing the results they had hoped for.

“When we look at Grand Bahama, we are in our eighth day of lock down and there continues to be reported to cases,” Dr McMillan said. “There is a backlog, mentioned, in our lab capacity output currently along with delayed reporting of samples of persons who would have had samples taken prior to the lockdown will now be reflected in our numbers.

“And, also with our enhanced contact tracing we are picking up asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and symptomatic persons who would have not necessary presented to health facility. These are all reasons why we may not be seeing the decline we thought we would be seeing during the lock down period.”

She said the coming days will reveal whether there is reduced transmission of COVID-19 in communities or just a function of lab testing outputs.