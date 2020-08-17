Philip ‘Brave’ Davis ‘In Stable Condition’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party officials on Monday said PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis is in stable condition resting comfortably in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Mr Davis announced his diagnosis in a voice note on Sunday.

Senator Dr Michael Darville, a former Minister of Grand Bahama, confirmed Monday that he too has tested positive for COVID-19. He is said to be resting in hospital.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctors Hospital whose care I am currently in,” Dr Darville said in a statement. “I also wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support I’ve received from the Bahamian people. As a doctor myself, I must now take the advice I give to virtually all my patients and get some much needed rest.”

Some among the PLP’s team are isolating and are expected to do so for 14 days unless they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement: “I am advised that anyone who has come into direct contact with someone who is diagnosed as COVID-19 positive within the last seven days should consider testing immediately. Others should follow this advice from our health officials. “Everyone should quarantine for 14 days from the last contact. If they become symptomatic, then they should be tested. If they do not develop symptoms within the 14 days, they can also elect to be tested after the 14 days, but they are defined as being in a low risk category.

“A contact is defined as anyone with the following exposure to a COVID-19 case for two days before to 14 days after the case’s onset of illness: being within three to six feet of a COVID-19 case for more than 15 minutes; direct physical contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case; or providing direct care for patients with COVID-19 disease without using proper PPEs.”