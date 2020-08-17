Pm Announces Seven Days Of Further Lockdown Measures For New Providence

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the strongest restrictions yet for New Providence during a national address on Monday night in response to the deepening COVID-19 crisis.
His announcement of a week-long lockdown with immediate effect came as the country recorded one additional COVID-19 death and saw 14 newly confirmed cases, all in New Providence.
Nineteen people have now died from COVID-19 in the country. The country has 1,329 cases overall, 731 of which are in New Providence.
The new restrictions will see almost all commercial activity in New Providence come to a halt as Dr Minnis lamented the failure of some to adhere to previous restrictions. Food stores and private pharmacies will be closed during this period, unlike other lockdowns when these businesses were allowed to operate.
“Too many are not taking the current lockdown and health measures seriously,” he said. "Some people are gathering in groups in their neighbourhoods. Some are going out where unnecessary. Some are not following health guidelines when out in public. Some are going out visiting friends and families and some have booked themselves in hotels and having the time of their lives. Some people are having social parties. The virus is spreading rapidly because of the failure of many to adhere to life-saving and preventative measures.”
Dr Minnis said if the shutdown does not happen, it will “take a very long time to bring the virus under control.”
“The sooner we bring the virus under control, the shorter the time will be to return to few restrictive measures,” he said.
He added that anyone found on the streets without a valid reason during the seven-day lockdown will be fined.
"The Royal Bahamas Police Force will check all vehicles to determine where people are headed and to confirm that these individuals contacted the Royal Bahamas Police Force emergency contact number for approval to be on the streets. This includes all government red plate vehicles.”
After seven days, health officials will make a recommendation on whether the shutdown should continue.
Dr Minnis said beginning immediately, public offices will be closed except for essential staff. Public officers must work remotely except for those identified in the Emergency Powers Order as essential or identified as such by permanent secretaries of ministries.
Other essential services that will remain open include any hospital, any public medical facility, any public pharmacy, any private medical facility for emergencies, the Public Hospitals Authority and its agencies, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Customs Department, the Department of Immigration, the Department of Correctional Services, Department of Environmental Health, waste disposal and sanitation companies, the Bahamas Civil Aviation Department, utility corporations for emergency and critical services and the National Food and Distribution task force.
Hotels will be permitted to operate with essential staff, the names of which must be given to police.
Essential media personnel are also allowed to operate but must contact police at 311 when required to leave their homes.
Dr Minnis said construction is allowed and financial institution workers who must conduct urgent transactions within their institution may contact 311 for permission to travel to and from their offices.
International shipping, including freight forwarders and domestic freight, is permitted but goods and supplies must be stored during the lockdown period.
“If approval is necessary for business to collect such items, businesses must contact 311 for permission,” Dr Minnis said. “All other business and commercial activities will be closed and will be required to work remotely.”
The prime minister said the National Food and Distribution Task Force will be allowed to distribute food in various zones on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as previously scheduled but people must contact their respective zone leaders with questions.
He said police will have a list of zones with all the registrants of the programme and will be checking vehicles to ensure that only one representative per household goes to a distribution centre.
People who shelter or take care of farm animals will be free to do so but must contact the police.
Subsistence fishing, he said, is not allowed.
While graveside funerals that were previously scheduled are allowed, weddings are not permitted.
Churches are allowed to livestream from their premises on Saturdays and Sundays with a maximum of ten people who must reach out to police before leaving their homes.
Dr Minnis said people can exercise in their immediate neighbourhoods from 5am to 8am.
Diplomatic missions will be allowed to open, he said, but nationals of respective countries who need services and students that need visas will be required to contact police.
He also said international flights or vessels will not be permitted to enter New Providence except in exceptional and urgent circumstances sanctioned by either the director of civil aviation or the chairperson of the Bahamas Maritime Authority.
“There will be no travel domestically between New Providence and other islands except for freight and for emergencies,” Dr Minnis said.
“I know this lockdown is a sacrifice and hardship for many Bahamians and residents, but it will assist in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting our life and economy back to normal,” he said.
Grand Bahama, which has been under a lockdown for nearly three weeks, will have that island’s current restrictions remain in place for another seven days, commencing Tuesday, Dr Minnis said.
Dr Minnis announced a “two week minimum” lockdown on August 3, saying at the time it may be extended based on the circumstances. Some islands have since seen these restrictions lifted, such as Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Long Island, Rum Cay and Ragged Island.
The new lockdown is set to expire at 5am, August 25.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Yep, just like I called it a few hours ago, the cure is officially worse than the disease! Repost: We'll be sitting ducks if the idiot PM decides to close down food stores and other essential businesses for the next 2 weeks, only the most selfish, nasty, and idiotic "leader" would do something so inhumane..sadly for us, Minnis fits that description!
Minnis has to GO immediately, what "leader" shuts down food stores and pharmacies during a PANDEMIC for an entire week (WITH NO NOTICE) allowing "HIS" people to starve, majority of Nassau is unemployed and haven't gotten a chance to go shopping for the week, this man is a FULL BLOWN DICTATOR!!! Food and water are a NECESSITY and we aren't even allowed to buy any! #ItsThePeople'sTime
CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MINNIS HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED!!!
ohdrap4 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
We had notice tho. On Friday morning, when Dr. Brennen spoke to the media about people on the road. That was the notice.
Then I heard Juan McCartney and I panicked. So I went out after 2pm to get water and food for 2 weeks.
People told me I was crazy. That there was no way they would follow through with it.
Someone already called me to ask if I have a bottle of water to spare. I do, but neither I nor they can move.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Notified or not, the most important part is that majority of the population has been unemployed for the last 5-6 months! Preventing your citizens from getting food and water from the stores is inhumane and it's the lowest one can get! Minnis MUST resign!
thps 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Dr Brenen said Friday morning that the Pm would make buying water and food illegal for a week? Strange I missed that.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Even if he did say that (I certainly didn't hear such), what about the essential workers who worked non-stop, they wouldn't have any time to prepare for seven days without food and water!
joeblow 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
... the seeds of rebellion are being sown.
Some people have not worked for almost five months. You then close down the country 8 pm at night before many working people have had a chance to get to the grocery store, denying citizens access to food and water while threatening them with arrest and fines?? Not smart at all.
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
The only thing the idiotic PN knows is "LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN" he has shown time and time again that he has no plan moving forward!
Peak of Hurricane season approaching and you and ya family ain't got no water in da fridge!
DaGravyMachine 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Dictator Minnis is in FULL EFFECT, This country is finished
What lunatic locks down the entire country without any notice? Only the most nasty and selfish Idiot Minnis would do something this dumb, the only thing his peanut sized brain knows how to do is lockdown the country like a buffoon, WE ARE DOOMED
DaGravyMachine 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
THIS COUNTRY IS FINISHED
MINNS HAS DOOMED US ALL
No food or water for the Bahamian people for an entire WEEK , MINNIS HAS SHOWN HIS TRUE COLORS, DICTATOR MINNIS IS IN FULL EFFECT
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
It is kind of odd to shut down food stores. The coordinator of the food distribution program said they're ONLY helping the most vulnerable. So if you waited for the lines to die down, you now find yourself in a position where you can pay for food but you can't get any and the food distribution program says we can't help you we have to help the 23 year old mother with 5 kids who not working (and they should help her). I don't know. I suspect they had to lockdown but there must be a better way
thps 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
I bet Dr. Minnis and friends have their supply.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
i bet they get the good icecream too
UN 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Hopefully people aren’t delusional enough to expect their secret ‘royal’ slave to show love and understanding. The only thing I would understand is receiving funds I’m entitled to, so that I can finally get away from uncivilized, babbling lunatics. If my parents were alive, I would encourage them to stay home (no work, no going anywhere), but I’m by myself (a ‘Princess‘ with bills to pay) - sadistic strangers have taken advantage of that for nearly eight long years. Noah, Sodom & Gomorrah (Genesis 19 5: ‘bring them out, so that we may know them’ - people have been ‘knowing me’ for possibly even longer than I realize). Yes, no doubt in my mind God created this pandemic to teach the evil m-asses a lesson (also a reminder that he’s still in control).
ohdrap4 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Lockdown Stress Disorder?
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
huh?
thps 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
As a JP who specializes in small funerals, and has a side job building houses with a consulting business as a part-time transaction specialist and early morning exerciser I see that I am immune from Covid..
I don't know what everyone is complaining about.
I'm donating my blood for science in exchange for groceries and cement this week.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
lol. IF you was donating food to your neighbours in your spare time you "might" be immune. but alas....I suggest once you finish those emergency financial transactions at the office and close down the hand controlled cement mixer, you head right back home close the windows and doors and put on yuh tin foil hat on.
Chucky 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Government soon be overthrown.
You watch, people gonna rise up.
Can lockdown and starve people.
Dictator soon Find out what populous does when he push too far.
Takenid 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Ironic only place to legally get food is to line up for a government handout. How Orwellian!
