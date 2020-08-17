Port Authority Partners On Digital Food Vouchers

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) has teamed with the Kanoo Pays app to launch a digital food voucher initiative targeted at helping the island’s most vulnerable families.

The tie-up will aid the Grand Bahama Food Distribution Task Force, upon whose steering committee the GBPA sits. The latter has donated $25,000 to help the programme’s recipients shop at local grocery stores.

“The GBPA is pleased to participate in the public-private partnership of the GB Food Distribution Task Force through the launch of a digital food voucher programme,” said GBPA president, Ian Rolle. “On our island, we are experiencing many long-lasting effects brought on by Hurricane Dorian and, now, the global pandemic COVID-19.

“This programme is important to the GBPA because we are very concerned about families in need of food assistance at this time. We are also happy that, through this collaborative effort, we can help to support local businesses that remain committed to serving our community.

“During this lockdown period, it is important to remain safe in everything that we do, and especially during our interactions with essential businesses, including shopping at grocery stores.”

The digital food vouchers are being offered through Kanoo Pays, a GBPA licensee that is supporting merchants and consumers by providing convenient, contactless ways to conduct payments transactions.

“The easy-to-use Kanoo app offers many benefits to the user,” said Keith Davies, chief executive of Kanoo’s parent, CaribPay (Bahamas). “We are delighted to assist the GBPA and, by extension, the GB Food Distribution Task Force, with our mobile app.”

“There are so many benefits to recipients of the digital food voucher which are all especially helpful and safe during this time of COVID-19,” Mr Davies added. “Recipients will not have to visit a distribution centre to receive their voucher because you can easily access the voucher by phone once you download the app from Google Play or the App Store.

“The QR Code in the app can be used for contactless payment from the digital voucher at the point of sale. The voucher balance is also easy to view, and the app can be used to re-load future awards right to your phone.”

The National Food Distribution Task Force was established by the Government to provide emergency food assistance for vulnerable Bahamians and residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister’s Office (OPM) leads the partnership, which includes the GBPA, Grand Bahama Christian Council, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army and Bahamas Red Cross.

“I wish to commend the Dr Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, for launching such a meaningful national programme, and minister of state for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson, for leading the local partnership here on Grand Bahama,” added Mr Rolle.

The 12-week feeding programme, which began on June 1, kicked-off with the distribution of 735 vouchers to families in need. A national database was established through the programme’s website, www.feedgrandbahama.com.

To-date, the initiative has distributed more than 6,500 vouchers throughout Grand Bahama. Individuals or organisations that are interested in donating may visit the ‘Donate’ page on the website to send an email to the programme’s organisers.