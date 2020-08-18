The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 95 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,424 with 1,198 of those active.

Of the new cases, 90 are in New Providence, two are in Grand Bahama and three are in Eleuthera. There have been 20 deaths. Seventy-eight people are in hospital.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.