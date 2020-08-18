Covid Numbers Checked To See If They're New Cases Or Part Of Backlog

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

WITH more than 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID in the country, health professionals are busy deciphering if the latest numbers should be attributed to a backlog of tests or if they are new cases.

According to an official, health experts hope to clear that backlog by next week.



As of Tuesday, New Providence alone had 731 confirmed cases.

Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme at the Ministry of Health, Dr Nikkiah Forbes said there are labs assisting with national COVID testing and clearing the backlog.

“Yes, we are in the process of gathering that data,” Dr Forbes said Monday. “So you would have heard that we have a backlog of cases in the lab, some of which have been run and all the labs involved in the national testing process are assisting (Ministry of) Health to clear that backlog and that is still occurring.

“So as we get this information, we will have to analyse the date of the sample, when it was taken and when samples arrived in the lab. So that we can determine if this is an increase in the reported cases because the cases are being reported day to day as we get those positive results. So we are in the process of analysing that data still. Some of those tests include the backlog, but we haven’t finished and formalised that process.”

The country entered a two week lockdown on August 4, however some islands have seen restrictions lifted since then. New Providence, however, was placed under an additional seven day lockdown Monday night, with even stricter measures.

Grand Bahama has also seen its lockdown extended by seven days.

Dr Forbes said recommendations for such restrictive measures are based on the following criteria.

“When it comes to scientific recommendations for curfews and lockdowns based upon what is happening, in terms of the outbreak in the country,” Dr Forbes said. “So if cases are increasing, not decreasing, if we are seeing in our hospital system cases that are presenting and hospital capacity is threatened then it’s often necessary to continue prevention measures and restrictive measures to try and reduce ongoing transmission of COVID-19.”

Dr Forbes said the results of lockdowns are not felt right away.

“What I need us to appreciate is that the effect of these lockdowns will not be seen immediately,” she said Monday. “It depends upon the virology of the virus that you are dealing with. This particular virus, we know the incubation period, on average, is about five to seven days but it can be up to 14 days. That means that people who say the lockdown started on August (4) – that was not quite 14 days ago.

“People who were exposed before that period will be presenting to the healthcare system now. And, certainly those people who were exposed at the closer end to when the lockdown started, may continue to be in a pre-symptomatic phase and present later on. So it’s not instantaneous that you will see the results of a so-called lockdown.”