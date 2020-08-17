Three Charged With Violating Curfew

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were brought to court yesterday to face charges of violating the national curfew.

Trevon Stubbs, 21, stood before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, charged with violating the curfew after police found him on Mount Tabor Drive at around 7.45 am on August 16.

Stubbs pleaded not guilty to the offence and his matter was adjourned to October 14. He was granted $500 bail.

Jermaine Adderley, 25, and Obediah McKinney, 25, were also arraigned in Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with violation of curfew.

The duo, appearing before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, were found by police on Homestead Street around 1.15 am on August 16.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned until October 26. Bail was granted at $1,000 each with one surety.