Two Atlantic Systems Could Become Tropical Storms

Video Bahamas Power & Light Long Range Tropical Cyclone Weather Bulletin #1 ( Invest 98L)

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WEATHER officials are keeping a close eye on two systems in the Atlantic Ocean that could potentially strengthen into tropical storms later this week.

Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Basil Dean told The Tribune on Tuesday that while officials are closely monitoring the two disturbances, they do not see the systems posing a major threat to The Bahamas at this time.

He spoke to The Tribune shortly before Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis released a statement announcing a reversal of the stringent seven day lockdown for New Providence, a decision he said was made in part after Cabinet was briefed by weather officials on an approaching storm.

Mr Dean said on Tuesday: “Well, the first tropical wave in the vicinity of the Winward islands, that one could become a tropical depression, possibly a tropical storm sometime on Saturday as it approaches the Yucatan peninsula but once it makes landfall with the Yucatan, we expect significant weakening to take place.

“With that said and done, that tells you that it should pass well to the south of The Bahamas so not a threat to the islands.”

As it relates to the second tropical wave, Mr Dean said the system could possibly strengthen into tropical depression or a tropical storm by Thursday. This particular system, he added, could also potentially pass over the Southeast Bahamas by next week.

“This one is in the far east of the Atlantic and it will continue trekking west as they all do but looking at the models, it’s suggesting that this second wave could become a tropical depression possibly a storm sometime on Thursday night,” he continued.

“But that would absolutely be short-lived as it is expected to encounter some hostile atmospheric conditions so by Friday, we could see some weakening of that system if it does develop.”

He added: “Nevertheless, the remnants of that possibly tropical wave will continue trekking westward and it could move into the southeast Bahamas sometime Wednesday of next week.

“And bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the southeast Bahamas and so if that pans out, it seems as though it would not be a significant threat to us other than a rainmaking system.”

Still, the local meteorologist maintained that officials will continue monitoring the system as well as several others especially as the country nears the peak of hurricane season. In view of this, he also urged the Bahamian public to not let their guard down.

“We can anticipate more activities as the days and weeks go by, we will see more of those strong waves coming off the African coast and the sea surface temperatures are good temperatures for developing,” he told this newspaper.

“That is one of the ingredients and we have to continue to monitor what is going on in the upper levels to see whether or not the upper level conditions are in agreement for further development.

“But as you said, we are heading into the peak of the season and historically that is when we tend to see the greater numbers and so far we are well ahead of ourselves in terms of tropical storm development. We’re expecting some 25 storms this year and as we’ve all noted and twelve of those could become hurricanes and out of those twelve, some five could become a major hurricane.

“So, with those kinds of numbers, it means we must stay in a state of readiness and be prepared at all times.”

Earlier this month, Hurricane Isaias passed over The Bahamas, packing winds up to 85 miles per hour. It was the first storm the country experienced since Hurricane Dorian last year.

Hurricane Isais, which left the country as a tropical storm, did not leave behind any major damage in its wake.