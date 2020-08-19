107 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Wednesday

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there are 107 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases now stands at 1,531 with 1,296 of those active.
Fifty-nine of the new cases are in New Providence, 44 are in Grand Bahama, one is in Exuma and the details of the remaining three cases are pending.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Every time they add new deaths to the chart they also add an additional "non-covid" death. Who do these idiots think they're fooling!?
On another note, word has it that Fred Mitchell wants a general election forced ASAP! These idiotic politicians just don't GET IT, now is not the time for politics, yes Minnis and his loyal cronies MUST resign IMMEDIATELY but right now we need to worry about flattening the curve of this virus and preparing for these Hurricanes approaching our doorstep! Now is not the time to wonder who is getting their fill of the gravy next, a general election does nothing during this pandemic because the PLP (just like Minnis) has no plan going forward!
Clamshell 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Yup. Bad as Minnis is, there is no reason to believe “Gravy” Davis would be any better.
tribanon 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
If you really believe the only choice is Minnis or Davis, then you've already resigned yourself to there being no hope at all for our country.
Shelly22 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
The longer we keep playing around with this virus the longer we will suffer look at China they having pool side concerts with nobody wearing a mask they are in the clear they locked everything down in the beginning now they are partying will the rest of the world screwed
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Grand Bahama has been locked down for about 5 weeks on this run. and there are still so many cases. Do these lockdowns really work?
rodentos 4 hours ago
no. but the results are backlogged by 2 weeks or so. They make decisions on what was actually 2 weeks ago, doesn't make sense
Bobsyeruncle 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
What other options are there? The labs that conduct the tests are so backlogged, there are only so many tests that can be completed in 24 hrs. Are the tests samples being sent out of the country or are the samples being analyzed in the country ? Even in the States it's currently taking 5-7 days to get test results back.
rodentos 37 minutes ago
discard backlogged samples, go to peoples home to check if they have any symptoms, and start over. It is absolutely nonsensical to have backlogged more than 1-2 days. It is just dumb.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
Hardly. Every time I go to the store all I see is traffic. Don't look very locked down to me. People seem to be ignoring it alot more than the first lockdown.
bahamianson 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
We'll hold on a sec, someone just posted a question.The question is, do these lockdowns really work? The answer is yes, if people stay locked down and stop going to private parties . If you are in your dwelling place , how can you infect others? It's just like school, you will have students whom want to learn , and you will always have the ones whom don't want to listen to the teacher. That same behavior is exhibited into adulthood.
tribanon 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
You even sound as dumb as Minnis.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
lol
Amused 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
From 78 hospitalized to 61 in a day/day and a half. Either that's good news or someone is clearly playing with the numbers
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID