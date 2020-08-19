107 New Cases Of Covid-19 Reported On Wednesday

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there are 107 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,531 with 1,296 of those active.

Fifty-nine of the new cases are in New Providence, 44 are in Grand Bahama, one is in Exuma and the details of the remaining three cases are pending.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.