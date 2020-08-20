The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that there are 79 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases is 1,610 with 1,372 of those active. There have been 23 deaths.

Seventy of the new cases are in New Providence, eight are in Grand Bahama and one is in Eleuthera.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.