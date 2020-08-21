Virus Claims Another 79 Cases Plus Extra Death

THE Ministry of Health confirmed 79 more COVID-19 cases yesterday and another related death.

The latest deceased victim is an 84-year-old New Providence woman who died yesterday morning, pushing the nation’s COVID-19 death toll to 23.

The breakdown of the new cases include 70 in New Providence, eight in Grand Bahama and one in Eleuthera.

There are now a total of 1,610 confirmed cases in the country: 950 in New Providence; 515 in Grand Bahama; 45 in Bimini; 44 in Abaco; 14 in the Berry Islands; eight in Cat Island; six in Exuma; two in Inagua; five in Eleuthera; one in Andros and 20 confirmed cases with locations pending.

“We continue to review all data and evaluate for incident cases. The public will soon be updated on the epidemiological profile,” health officials said last night.

Nearly 300 new cases have been reported this week alone. On Monday officials confirmed 14 new cases, followed by 95 on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday.

The latest dashboard shows 62 cases in hospital. There are 1,372 active cases while only 211 are listed as recovered.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced an immediate seven-day lockdown for New Providence with the strictest measures yet — closing grocery stores, water depots, and private pharmacies. The move elicited pushback and outcry with many saying they were unprepared for a no notice lockdown and NGOs reported being overwhelmed with requests for assistance.

Less than 24 hours later, Dr Minnis reversed the harsh measures, announcing in a statement the decision came after weather officials briefed Cabinet on an approaching storm. He also said residents reached out to him about concerns about the lockdown and conceded the public and businesses were not prepared.

Last Friday, health officials said they had not ruled out recommending tougher restrictions be implemented due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The country entered a “two-week minimum” lockdown earlier this month, which meant only essential businesses were allowed to operate.