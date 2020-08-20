Breaking News Davis To Be Airlifted To The U.S.

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis is set to be airlifted to the United States for treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago, according to reports.
Former PLP Cabinet minister George Smith confirmed the news to The Tribune after it was first reported by another daily.
Mr Smith said Mr Davis has a daughter in the United States who is an anesthesiologist who wants him in the US to receive a specialised treatment. Still he said Mr Davis appeared to be “in fine form” when they last spoke.
“I spoke with him on two occasions, he’s very communicative and I’m told by a colleague of his in the men’s group he belongs to that he’s in good form, he wants to recover to get back to the work at hand so he’s taking advantage of the opportunity to mend quicker than what would happen if he stayed here,” Mr Smith, former Exuma MP and a PLP stalwart councillor, said on Thursday.
“He’s in fine form, he’s a trooper,” Mr Smith added. “I spoke with him and he’s in fine form, two days ago and yesterday. He’s in fine form, sitting up, I don’t think his case is a very advanced case but in the interest of caution, safety, he has an opportunity to heal quicker, so he took the opportunity available.”
In a voice note on Sunday, Mr Davis revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted into Doctors Hospital for care.
PLP officials did not offer comment when contacted Thursday morning about Mr Davis' condition.
This story is developing.
Comments
sangeej 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
I don't blame her, and this is so nice of her. Plus this is why we educate our children.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
agree
bahamianson 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
What the hell, stop talking foolishness and call it for what it is. He has no confidence in the Bahamian Doctors and the Bahamian Health Care System, yet , politicians talk about National Health Care and how great our health care is. Such malarkey!!!!!
Amused 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Totally agreed
tribanon 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Right now our own pubic healthcare system sure could used a well trained Bahamian anesthesiologist like Davis's daughter who no doubt long ago fled The Bahamas for a better life. She's just one of many who evidence the harmful effects the brain drain has had on our country due in large part to the failed policies of successive corrupt PLP and FNM governments alike.
Most of us can only wish we and our family members could be so lucky to have access to such high quality foreign healthcare at the Bahamian taxpayers' expense. The political elite will never be incentivized to do anything about the appalling state of our public healthcare system so long as they continue to have easy access to the best healthcare abroad with Bahamian taxpayers footing the costs for such extraordinary medical attention.
Proguing 42 minutes ago
Politicians (anywhere in the world) should be forced to use the public health system they put in place. You can bet that as a result, public heath care would be much better.
Clamshell 26 minutes ago
Hear, hear ... well-said.
Clamshell 24 minutes ago
Why is he flying? He could have sailed over on his gravy boat. If he was truly “brave” he would use the Bahamian health care system that the politicians created.
SP 6 minutes ago
Self-serving politicians should also be forced to use the same health insurance scheme as the people who "pay for it"!!!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID