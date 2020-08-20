Breaking News Davis To Be Airlifted To The U.S.

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis is set to be airlifted to the United States for treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago, according to reports.

Former PLP Cabinet minister George Smith confirmed the news to The Tribune after it was first reported by another daily.

Mr Smith said Mr Davis has a daughter in the United States who is an anesthesiologist who wants him in the US to receive a specialised treatment. Still he said Mr Davis appeared to be “in fine form” when they last spoke.

“I spoke with him on two occasions, he’s very communicative and I’m told by a colleague of his in the men’s group he belongs to that he’s in good form, he wants to recover to get back to the work at hand so he’s taking advantage of the opportunity to mend quicker than what would happen if he stayed here,” Mr Smith, former Exuma MP and a PLP stalwart councillor, said on Thursday.



“He’s in fine form, he’s a trooper,” Mr Smith added. “I spoke with him and he’s in fine form, two days ago and yesterday. He’s in fine form, sitting up, I don’t think his case is a very advanced case but in the interest of caution, safety, he has an opportunity to heal quicker, so he took the opportunity available.”

In a voice note on Sunday, Mr Davis revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted into Doctors Hospital for care.

PLP officials did not offer comment when contacted Thursday morning about Mr Davis' condition.

This story is developing.