‘Hurricane’ May Arrive By Sunday

THE National Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring a weather disturbance projected to threaten The Bahamas by Sunday.

A broad area of low pressure located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands is being monitored for possible development into a tropical storm, as environmental conditions are conducive for its growth, NEMA said in a statement issued yesterday.

“The system is moving generally west northwestward at 15 to 20 mph. Computer models presently indicate that this system is to eventually move into The Bahamas by Sunday, August 23, with the likelihood of it strengthening into a hurricane as it passes through the our chain of islands,” said Trevor Basden, director of the Department of Meteorology.

“Based on current projections, the Department of Meteorology will likely issue alert messages starting Thursday.”

Residents throughout the country are being advised to closely monitor the progress of this system and to heed local advisories.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reversed the harsh seven-day lockdown imposed on New Providence a day earlier, which mandated the closure of food stores, water depots, private pharmacies, and gas stations.

In a statement explaining the U-turn, Dr Minnis said the reversal came after Cabinet was briefed by weather officials on a storm that may impact the country and after residents raised concerns with him. He conceded residents and businesses need more time to prepare for such a lockdown.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

NEMA director, Captain Stephen Russell, said at this point, residents should have basic preparations in place to safeguard their families, homes and businesses.

Basic preparation kits should include: flashlights, a battery operated radio, canned foods, a manual can opener, bottled water, waterproof container for important documents, medications, first aid supplies, among other things.