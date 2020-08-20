Mitchell: I Am Appalled By The Scenes Of Chaos On The Streets

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said some people have asked the party to move a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis over the chaos that erupted over his seven-day lockdown of New Providence and subsequent U-turn.

However, he said the official opposition moved such a vote last year and was unsuccessful, adding it could only be done once per parliamentary session or once in a five year term.

Since this is the case, he said the only solution the Westminster system allows is to now force a general election.

Last December, PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis gave notice in the House of Assembly that his party planned to move a resolution of no confidence in Dr Minnis.

The opposition was concerned over whether Dr Minnis misled Parliament during debate last year on a resolution to enter a five year agreement for the Town Centre Mall to house the General Post Office. The resolution was brought because the mall is partly owned by St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette, who was the minister of immigration and financial services at the time.

That vote failed however.

Mr Mitchell said yesterday: “I am appalled at the scenes of chaos on the streets of New Providence today. This is caused by the Prime Minister.

“Some have asked the PLP to move a vote of no confidence in the government. Please remember that we did that and it was defeated in December last year. The rules only allow one such vote per parliamentary session.”

Mr Mitchell said a local talk show host wants to know “where the PLP is on the resignation of the Prime Minister.”

He also said: “…The PLP has called for him (Dr Minnis) to do so innumerable times. As late as this morning, we suggested given the loss of confidence by the people, the only solution our system allows is to force a general election.”