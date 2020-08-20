Turnquest: Ignore Fake News

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest has promised the government is committed to the nation’s full recovery from Hurricane Dorian and its battle against COVID-19.

His assurance came as he said a significant amount of “fake news and irresponsible information” is being circulated on social media over the condition of roads and schools in East Grand Bahama, the constituency Mr Turnquest represents.

In a recent video clip posted on WhatsApp, a man claims that schools in EGB are always neglected by successive governments.

In the 48 second video was footage of a public school in disrepair. The man said: “Can someone please tell me why every school in GB is getting fix besides the schools in East End? Can someone tell me why East End always got to be last to get anything done from any government, especially from the people who been supporting the FNM government for years and years and always getting left behind? Like, what the expletive?. Seriously, though? Every time, every government, it is the same thing over and over, always.

He further complained: “Why the (expletive) EE always getting left behind? There is always a new school someplace, always a clinic someplace, and they just fix the same old, dumb, stupid sh.. all the time, like why?”

In response to the video, the East Grand Bahama MP stated that a comprehensive school is being built in High Rock.

According to MP Turnquest, the site is identified, and engineering work is underway to make it a resilient school that is capable of being a hurricane shelter.

He said: “While a significant amount of fake news and irresponsible information make the social media rounds, the video clips related to the road and schools in East Grand Bahama highlight the genuine concerns of residents who have every right to demand updates.

“I remain proud to represent the wonderful and community-minded people of East Grand Bahama, and to be a part of a government committed to our nation’s full recovery of hurricane Dorian as we now tackle COVID-19 and it’s deadly impact,” said Mr Turnquest.