Davis Flies To States For Covid Treatment

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis was airlifted to the United States for COVID-19 treatment yesterday.

Meanwhile Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson has also tested positive for the disease and is in hospital in New Providence.

“The last few days have been especially difficult for so many Bahamians,” Mr Davis said in a statement released by the PLP. “Please stay safe and look out for one another. Let’s continue to take care of ourselves, our neighbours, and our families.

“As many of you know, my daughter Philippa is a very senior doctor in the United States. She would like me to be close by as I complete my treatment.

“After a family discussion, I have decided to fly to a hospital in the United States. I wish to thank the doctors and nurses and all the support staff at Doctors Hospital, who have looked after me so well.

“I am in close contact with colleagues and friends and will continue to monitor what is happening in our country.

“I pray God’s continued blessings on us all. I miss you all and look forward to being with you again soon,” Mr Davis’ statement noted.

PLP deputy leader Chester Cooper released a statement saying party officials “will continue to respect the privacy of the leader and his family, and urge all others to do the same.”

“The leader, his family and the party would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during this time,” he said.



In a voice note on Sunday, Mr Davis revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted into Doctors Hospital for care.

Yesterday, former PLP Cabinet minister George Smith said he spoke with Mr Davis on Wednesday, adding the PLP leader appeared to be “in fine form” when they last spoke.

“I spoke with him on two occasions, he’s very communicative and I’m told by a colleague of his in the men’s group he belongs to that he’s in good form, he wants to recover to get back to the work at hand so he’s taking advantage of the opportunity to mend quicker than what would happen if he stayed here,” Mr Smith, former Exuma MP and a PLP stalwart councillor, said.

“He’s in fine form, he’s a trooper,” Mr Smith added. “I spoke with him and he’s in fine form, two days ago and yesterday. He’s in fine form, sitting up, I don’t think his case is a very advanced case but in the interest of caution, safety, he has an opportunity to heal quicker, so he took the opportunity available.”

For his part, Mr Johnson released a statement yesterday confirming that he too has contracted COVID-19.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment for the disease.

“I am currently hospitalised in New Providence,” Mr Johnson said. “I thank the medical staff for their skilled and detailed care of me and all the Bahamians battling this illnesses.”

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer told The Tribune he spoke to Mr Johnson yesterday morning.

PLP Senator Michael Darville has also contracted COVID-19.