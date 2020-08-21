Emergency Medical Dispatchers Temporarily Relocated To Pha Corporate Training Centre

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has temporarily relocated Emergency Medical Dispatchers from their previous location at the Police Control Room to the PHA’s Corporate Offices in Centreville. The relocated dispatch call centre went live at 4pm Friday August 21, 2020 and will operate from the PHA’s Corporate Offices until further notice.

During this period, calling 919 will not connect you to an Emergency Medical Dispatcher.

In the event of a medical emergency, or to reach an ambulance dispatcher the public is asked to call 323-2597, 323-2586, 376-9000 or 814-2742.

The public will be notified once Emergency Medical Dispatchers return to the Police Control Room.

The public is strongly urged to pay attention to all public health announcements, public service announcements and updates regarding health and hospital services during this time.