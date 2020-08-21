Rolle Reveals 85 Officers In Quarantine

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle revealed yesterday around 85 police officers are in quarantine while one officer has been disciplined for breaching confinement.

The police chief made the revelation to reporters while officially opening the COVID-19 Hubbcat Centre at the Cable Beach Police Station. Hubbcat is the app officials use to monitor people in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure or infection.

Commissioner Rolle also revealed around 500 people in quarantine are currently being monitored by the police.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames told The Tribune back in July that more than 100 police officers were in quarantine because of COVID-19 and as many as ten police officers had been infected with the virus at the time.

When asked about this yesterday, the Commissioner was not able to say how many officers had tested positive so far.

“I don’t know how many tested positive - that don’t come to me,” he said.

“In terms of individuals’ medical (information), I have no authority to discuss those kinds of issues… We did not have as many, but persons once they’ve been exposed for their safety and the safety of all, we quarantine, or if they’re not sure. That’s what we do to make sure that everybody remains safe.”

He was also asked about claims some police officers have broken quarantine. Commissioner Rolle said for the most part, officers have been adhering to the self-isolation rules except for one instance of which he is aware.

“I have a report of one officer who had breached her quarantine and I took disciplinary action with her. Okay, officers have been complying… you know they’re doing their best,” the Commissioner said.

He added measures are continued to be taken such as sanitising all of the stations, practising social distancing and wearing masks. “Like I said, every now and again we deal with people and as we deal with persons there is no guarantee that everyone who interacts with the police does not have the virus, so we do our best to protect our officers.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation circulating in social media and the commissioner of police has addressed it. So you have to decide whether you want to take what I say or whether you want to listen to social media…. I give you the facts - (I have) nothing to hide.”