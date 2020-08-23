62 New Cases Of Covid-19 And Two Deaths Reported On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday.
The total number of cases now stands at 1,765 with 1,504 of those active.
A 45-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, both from New Providence, died on Friday night and Saturday morning respectively. There have been 29 deaths in total.
The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows: New Providence – 28 cases, Grand Bahama – four, Abaco – seven, Bimini – six, Acklins – four, Exuma – two, Crooked Island – two, Inagua – one, and the details of the eight other cases are pending.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 6 hours ago
34 deaths and 83 still in hospital, not good!
Minnis always makes himself look even more stupid with every press conference, can't wait to see what his majesty has in-store for us!
K4C 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
and ONLY 227 recovered
ohdrap4 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
The people who are affected may postpone tests because of cost. You need to be tested up to three times before being deemed recovered.
K4C 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Cost ?
We'll never know how many have been infected will we
ohdrap4 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
No.
And I do not understand the need to be declared recovered.
I had mumps, chicken pox, measles. Thing run their courses and I do not recall anyone declaring me "recovered".
That chart only says they "tested positive". Perhaps many of those will not manifest the disease and just need to be quarentined to stop spread.
When they test people for TB many test positive but do not have active TB. Same for herpes and leprosy.
Amused 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Still don't know why we need non covid deaths up there to complicate things. Just have covid deaths and leave it simple as that imo
TalRussell 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Amused, what difference would it make to alter the arithmetic by the most prolific collection Incompetent of Liars ever assembled as a governing Central Authority.
TalRussell 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Our Abacoian comrades who were so determined keep a grip on the virus had for the longest period reported zero to but few spaced out deaths and within what in scope the virus's escalation it now looks like their islands could be trending towards the 100 death mark. Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
JR51 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
It would appear that the numbers grew dramatically after the Mr Gates circus came to town and the IMF handed out a very large loan. It might just be a coincidence, however based on a total lack of transparency on the real numbers and some real crazy stuff coming out of the PM, anything is possible. Maybe Minnis and his cronies can go to Sweden for a week or 2 to see how to deal with a pandemic and not cripple the country’s economy.
