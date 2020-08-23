62 New Cases Of Covid-19 And Two Deaths Reported On Saturday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,765 with 1,504 of those active.

A 45-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman, both from New Providence, died on Friday night and Saturday morning respectively. There have been 29 deaths in total.

The breakdown of the new cases by island is as follows: New Providence – 28 cases, Grand Bahama – four, Abaco – seven, Bimini – six, Acklins – four, Exuma – two, Crooked Island – two, Inagua – one, and the details of the eight other cases are pending.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.