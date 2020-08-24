14 New Cases Of Covid-19, Two Deaths

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 14 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Two men, a 50-year-old from the Berry Islands and a 56-year-old of New Providence, died overnight.

Twelve of the new cases are in New Providence, one is in Grand Bahama and the details of the other case are pending.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,798 with 1,113 of those active.

There have been 46 deaths.

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister, said on Monday that the increase in the number of deaths includes those currently under investigation.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.