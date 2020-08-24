Another Six Added To Virus Death Toll

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health confirmed that six more people have died from COVID-19 as the country recorded an additional 155 new cases of the virus, according to dashboard information for Friday and Saturday.

However, the dashboard yesterday was not released up to press time last night. The dashboard for Saturday, August 22 was released at 12.28am on Sunday as health officials struggle to release the information in a timely manner.

Five deaths were reported on Friday, however only four of them were COVID-19 related. A non-COVID-19 death is someone who died because of another health condition even though they may have tested positive for the virus.

According to the Saturday’s dashboard, 83 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised.

Between Friday and Saturday, 91 new cases were confirmed on New Providence, 23 on Grand Bahama, eight on Abaco, six on Bimini, five on Acklins, two on Exuma, two on Crooked Island, three on Inagua and one on the Berry Islands. The location of 14 confirmed cases was classified as “pending.”

Those who died from COVID-19 on Friday include: Case #130, a female of New Providence; Case #152, a 71-year-old female of New Providence; Case #1151, a 54-year-old female of Abaco; and Case #1369, a 45-year-old male of Eleuthera.

Deaths recorded on Saturday are Case #958, a 45-year-old female of New

Providence who died Friday night and Case #1324, a 63-year-old female of New

Providence died Saturday morning.

According to the information provided up to press time, there were 1,765 confirmed cases, of which 1,504 were active, including more than 1,000 in New Providence.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to participate in a press conference today.