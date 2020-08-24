Another Six Added To Virus Death Toll

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Ministry of Health confirmed that six more people have died from COVID-19 as the country recorded an additional 155 new cases of the virus, according to dashboard information for Friday and Saturday.
However, the dashboard yesterday was not released up to press time last night. The dashboard for Saturday, August 22 was released at 12.28am on Sunday as health officials struggle to release the information in a timely manner.
Five deaths were reported on Friday, however only four of them were COVID-19 related. A non-COVID-19 death is someone who died because of another health condition even though they may have tested positive for the virus.
According to the Saturday’s dashboard, 83 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalised.
Between Friday and Saturday, 91 new cases were confirmed on New Providence, 23 on Grand Bahama, eight on Abaco, six on Bimini, five on Acklins, two on Exuma, two on Crooked Island, three on Inagua and one on the Berry Islands. The location of 14 confirmed cases was classified as “pending.”
Those who died from COVID-19 on Friday include: Case #130, a female of New Providence; Case #152, a 71-year-old female of New Providence; Case #1151, a 54-year-old female of Abaco; and Case #1369, a 45-year-old male of Eleuthera.
Deaths recorded on Saturday are Case #958, a 45-year-old female of New
Providence who died Friday night and Case #1324, a 63-year-old female of New
Providence died Saturday morning.
According to the information provided up to press time, there were 1,765 confirmed cases, of which 1,504 were active, including more than 1,000 in New Providence.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to participate in a press conference today.
Comments
tribanon 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
I cringe whenever I think about all of the Covid-19 deaths, and how overwhelmed our country and our public health system has become, since that most fateful and foolish decision made by Minnis and D'Aguilar to prematurely reopen our borders on July 1.
ISpeakFacts 28 minutes ago
Wonder IF any of those clowns will ever man-up and admit they are at fault, that IF is quite a long shot considering when someone asked Minnis something similar about the surge he ended up throwing a tantrum!
ISpeakFacts 31 minutes ago
A non-COVID-19 death is someone who died because of another health condition even though they may have tested positive for the virus.
So if someone dies via kidney failure due to the virus they're listed as a "non-covid" death, WHAT A JOKE!!
Also it's Monday morning and the chart for Sunday has yet to be released, is the Ministry of Health afraid of showing the public how many new cases and deaths we recorded in the last 24 hours!?!?
ohdrap4 9 minutes ago
Building up the suspense in anticipation of the upcoming luckdown.
