Baic To Remain Open As Long As Orders Permit

THE Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation will remain open as long as lockdown orders permits it to perform “an essential service in this time of food supply instability,” the corporation said in a statement yesterday.

BAIC said the shutdown of businesses across the country has affected food imports and threatens food security, prompting greater demand for local food sources.

“The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) is one of those public organizations providing an essential service in this time of food supply instability,” the corporation said in a statement. “As part of the food supply chain, the corporation is an essential entity of Government that performs the vital task of subsidizing and providing technical assistance and administrative support of agricultural and industrial operations throughout the archipelago of The Bahamas. BAIC’s functions are carried out through its head office located on Old Trail Road which has oversight of the Packing Houses, Feed Mills, Produce Exchanges, the Abattoir and the Soldier Road Industrial Park, the Gladstone Road Industrial Park. BAIC also manages Government-owned land that are leased for commercial purposes on Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco and Andros.”

“Newly appointed General Manager at BAIC, Mr Rocky Nesbitt, pictured, has taken the helm of BAIC at a crucial time in the country’s history. He informed that BAIC is committed to continue working closely with Bahamian farmers to ensure they are successful in their quest to produce fresh quality produce and livestock in sufficient supply for distribution to every island in The Bahamas. Therefore, in accordance with the National Emergency Lockdown Orders, BAIC’s head office will remain open and available to all farmers, in particular those on Andros, Cat Island, Eleuthera and Long Island, to assist their businesses whenever and however, possible.”

BAIC said it will open the Produce Exchange when allowed to fulfill part of the government’s function of implementing “measures that would allow its citizens to have full access to quality, affordable and sufficient food and water.”

“The Corporation will continue to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols. BAIC has installed hand wash stations and sanitizing dispenses and will continue to wear masks and practice social distancing at its head office and satellite offices on Grand Bahama and the Family Island and at its commercial units namely the Produce Exchange, the Fish and Farm Store and the Feed Mill.”

According to the statement, BAIC plans to implement a shift system to reduce the number of employees in an office space and to maintain at least three feet distance between people in work stations. Staff members who are medically vulnerable will be permitted to work from home if able to.

“COVID-19 has put a tremendous strain on the economy and the Government has mandated that we find innovative ways to immediately increase local food production, which is an enormous task for the Corporation,” Mr Nesbitt said.