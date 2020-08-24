Bernadette’S Passion - Nursing And People

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT



NURSE Bernadette Rolle, who died last Friday, was yesterday remembered as a loving, giving and humorous person.

Nurse Rolle, a 44-year-old mother-of-two, worked at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for almost 20 years. She contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the South Beach Clinic which is being used as a COVID-19 facility.

Over 20 patients at Sandilands have tested positive for COVID-19.

Her friend, Nurse Jenelen Rolle, spoke with The Tribune yesterday stating what kind of person the deceased was. “I met Nurse Rolle about 20 years ago at College of The Bahamas nursing school,” she said. “We were doing classes together. That’s how we met. One of the things I really liked about her was that she was an upfront person. The kind of person that you don’t have to worry about how she feels. She would tell you. She was an upfront person. She spoke her mind. You never had to figure out how she felt about anything.

“Even as a student she was the type of person who, when it came to information, she would always be the person who would be asking the questions. She would want answers. She was always curious. She had a passion for nursing and helping people. Not just sick people in the hospital, but her neighbours, people in her community. That was just her; a very giving and caring person.”

After Nurse Rolle’s death, voice notes circulated on social media with the deceased, in her last moments, sharing her grave condition and thinking of her children.

In a raspy voice and clearly gasping for air said, Nurse Rolle said: “I don’t think I can make it through. Sometimes, it is just be rough. It is rough. It feels like a roller coaster; sometimes it’s smooth. When you think it’s going to stay smooth, it just gets rocky.

“I just be praying to God to make it through and I’m really hoping to be home with my kids. I know we’re separated, but I prefer to be there with them.”

Her tearful friend continued to recount their time together.

“After nursing school, she went to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and I came to public health,” Nurse J Rolle continued. “We maintained the friendship even though we worked in different places. When we got into our careers, we started to have our children. I am the godmother of her children and she was the godmother of mine. My family became her family. Her mom became my mom. That’s how we lived. She was one of my closest friends. She was to me like a sister. She was like a sister to me.

“I have so many good memories of Bernadette. Her sense of humour, that’s what I remember the most. She always had a joke and gave everyone a name. Whatever your character was like, that’s the name she gave you. And, then sometimes I would ask her why are you calling them that and she would say, ‘that’s just how he is’. As time progressed and even in recent years, even though we didn’t do some of the things we normally would do or spend the time we used to with each other, we had that kind of relationship where I guess we knew that the next person would always be there. That’s how it was. It’s really tough.”

After Nurse Rolle’s death, the Bahamas Nurses Union called for more protection for healthcare providers.

When asked if she felt the death was unnecessary, Nurse J Rolle said: “I wouldn’t say that any death is necessary or unnecessary. I would say that she went too soon. I firmly believe that no man holds the power of life or death in their hands. I will say she just left us too soon.”

Hundreds of healthcare workers face challenges with exposure to COVID-19 in caring for patients with the virus. Nurses and doctors walked off the job recently, protesting lack of proper protective gear.