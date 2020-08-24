‘Brave Is Making Progress’

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis is “progressing” and responding well to COVID-19 treatment in a United States hospital, The Tribune was told yesterday.

Mr Davis was airlifted there last week for further care at the insistence of his daughter, who has been on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Meanwhile, PLP Senator Michael Darville, who also has tested positive for COVID-19, is now recovering at home.

Last Thursday, Mr Davis released a statement explaining the decision to complete treatment in the US.

“The last few days have been especially difficult for so many Bahamians. Please stay safe and look out for one another. Let’s continue to take care of ourselves, our neighbours, and our families,” the statement read.

“As many of you know, my daughter Philippa is a very senior doctor in the United States. She would like me to be close by as I complete my treatment.

“After a family discussion, I have decided to fly to a hospital in the United States. I wish to thank the doctors and nurses and all the support staff at Doctors Hospital, who have looked after me so well.

“I am in close contact with colleagues and friends and will continue to monitor what is happening in our country.

“I pray God’s continued blessings on us all. I miss you all and look forward to being with you again soon.”